The Texans are probably still several pieces away from being even an average NFL team, but they got the biggest piece in place when they drafted C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick. The rest of the offense around him still looks pretty middling (at best), but if Stroud is good, that'll take them a long way toward respectability.

2022 Review

Record: 3 - 13 (31)

PPG: 17.0 (30)

YPG: 283.5 (31)

Pass YPG: 196.7 (25)

Rush YPG: 86.8 (31)

PAPG: 34.1 (14)

RAPG: 23.4 (30)

2022 Fantasy finishes

QB: Davis Mills QB19

RB: Dameon Pierce RB25,

WR: Brandin Cooks* WR49, Chris Moore* WR61, Nico Collins WR77

TE: Jordan Akins* TE18

*No longer with team

Number to know: 77.5%

That's the share of the Texans' RB touches that Dameon Pierce got before his season-ending ankle injury in Week 14. That was below only Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, and Saquon Barkley for the season as a whole, which is pretty good! Except, while Jacobs, Henry, and Barkley ranked fourth, fifth, and sixth in Fantasy points per game, Pierce was just 21st, at 13.1 PPR points per game. Obviously, part of that was simply due to the fact that the Texans offense wasn't particularly good, as seen most notably in Pierce scoring just five touchdowns in his 13 games. However, he also wasn't particularly involved in the passing game, and that's something that'll need to change if he's going to have a chance to unlock more upside. The presence of Devin Singletary could prove a challenge, even if he's a true backup, since he should be a bigger threat than Rex Burkhead was.

2023 Offseason

Draft Picks

1. (2) C.J. Stroud, QB

1. (3) Will Anderson Jr., LB

2. (62) Juice Scruggs, OL

3. (69) Nathaniel Dell, WR

4. (109) Dylan Horton, DL

5. (167) Henry To'oTo'o, LB

6. (201) Jarrett Patterson, OL

6. (205) Xavier Hutchinson, WR

7. (248) Brandon Hill, DB

Additions



WR Robert Woods, CB Shaquil Griffin, TE Dalton Schultz, S Jimmie Ward, OL Shaquille Mason, DL Sheldon Rankins, DE Jacob Martin

Key Departures

WR Brandin Cooks, C Justin Britt, G A.J. Cann, DE Mario Addison, DE, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, RB Rex Burkhead

Available Opportunity

97 carries, 48 RB targets, 84 WR targets, 24 TE targets



Rankings and Projections

Award Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Chris Towers C.J. Stroud 26 26 26 29 Dameon Pierce 18 16 20 19 Devin Singletary 45 54 56 42 Nico Collins 46 58 35 53 Joh Metchie NR 55 NR NR Dalton Schultz 12 9 13 15

Chris Towers' projections

QB C.J. Stroud PA: 547, YD: 3723, TD: 19, INT: 14; RUSH -- ATT: 46, YD: 182, TD: 1 RB Dameon Pierce CAR: 250, YD: 1052, TD: 8; TAR: 60, REC: 45, YD: 361, TD: 2 RB Devin Singletary CAR: 159, YD: 637, TD: 5; TAR: 38, REC: 27, YD: 196, TD: 1 WR Nico Collins TAR: 105, REC: 58, YD: 759, TD: 5 WR Robert Woods TAR: 104, REC: 58, YD: 622, TD: 5 WR John Metchie TAR: 88, REC: 54, YD: 625, TD: 3 WR Dalton Schultz TAR: 93, REC: 60, YD: 635, TD: 3

Biggest Question



Does this passing game matter?

The leading returning receiver on this roster is Nico Collins, who had 481 yards in 10 games a year ago. Stroud should be an upgrade over Davis Mills and Kyle Allen, but rookie quarterbacks often struggle, so things might not get a whole lot better overnight. Given the lack of an established No. 1 receiver, there's room for someone to step up here -- John Metchie is an especially intriguing sleeper after missing his rookie season dealing with leukemia -- but there's also nobody proven enough to be worth investing in.

One sleeper, one breakout and one bust

Sleeper John Metchie III WR HOU Houston • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 1 year 2021 NCAA Stats (13 games, Alabama) REC 96 REYDS 1142 TD 8 FPTS/G 19.9

Metchie wasn't viewed as a can't-miss prospect, but as the 44th pick in last year's draft, he's got the most draft capital of any receiver in this offense. I think Robert Woods' role in this offense is probably being undersold, but he doesn't seem to have much Fantasy upside after a terrible season in Tennessee, so he shouldn't be too much of an impediment. Nico Collins would seem to be the bigger challenge to overcome, though Metchie figures to play the slot pretty extensively which should give both the opportunity to be on the field. I like Collins, but I like taking a late-round flier on Metchie even more, assuming he's cleared for training camp after overcoming a leukemia diagnosis and then a hamstring injury that limited him this offseason.

Breakout Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2022 Stats REC 37 TAR 66 REYDS 481 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7

I don't really think there's much upside in this offense, but Collins seems like the best place to put your bet if you think Stroud is going to elevate this offense in a real way. I think the likeliest outcome is, the Houston offense takes, at best, a small step forward this year before taking a big step forward in Stroud's second season, but there's no denying he's the most talented passer this team has had since Deshaun Watson. Collins checks a lot of the boxes for a No. 1 WR physically, so if Stroud does hit a high-end outcome, Collins seems best positioned to take advantage of that, and with an ADP of just 154.4, there's very little risk to investing here.

Bust Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2022 Stats RUYDS 939 REC 30 REYDS 165 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.8

It's not too hard to see a scenario where Pierce continues to dominate rushing work, takes a small step forward in the passing game, and benefits from a better offense around him and ends up being a borderline top-12 RB. That's absolutely within the realm of possibility. But it's far from the only outcome, let alone the most likely outcome. There's also the outcomes where this remains one of the worst offenses in football and Pierce goes from dominating work last season to being in something like an even split with Singletary. And, if Singletary carves out a significant role in the passing game, Pierce's ceiling is likely that of a low-end RB2. I don't dislike his price as the No. 21 RB in drafts, but there are plenty of ways for it to go wrong, even at that price, especially with a new coaching staff and very little long-term investment in Pierce here.