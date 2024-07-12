I analyzed in my SportsLine article today about rookies I want to draft more shares of before training camp heats up. We know that everyone gets excited to see rookies in action in training camp and preseason.

A lot of rookies' ADP can rise dramatically in August. So it's good to grab shares of players you think could rise in ADP during preseason.

One rookie's stock that I think could rise the most is Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey. There were already impressive mini-camp reports on McConkey's skillset and early connection with QB Justin Herbert. If we see more of the same or better in training camp and preseason, his ADP could skyrocket.

His ADP is currently 70, and with a good August, I could see him moving up a round or two in Best Ball drafts.

This is a wide receiver that was highly ranked during the NFL Draft process. He landed with one of the best quarterbacks in the league. And he has the opportunity to be the WR1 for the Chargers this season. He checks all the boxes to have a successful rookie season and pay off his ADP.

Draft McConkey now before you have to draft him a round or two higher in August. See the rest of 2024 Best Ball top 250 rankings on SportsLine.