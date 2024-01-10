As I update my Dynasty rankings for 2024, I thought it would be fun to take a look at the top-five players in my Dynasty rankings who are in the playoffs. While we don't often look at playoff numbers when projecting future years, and they don't count towards career statistics, performance in these high profile island games certainly shapes perception. At running back, the hardest thing is figuring out who is number one. Depending on who Atlanta hires at head coach, it could be Bijan Robinson, for now it's this guy:

Yes, for the time being, Gibbs has supplanted Robinson as my Dynasty RB1. He finished his rookie year as RB7 per game with 1,261 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in 15 games. But his hold on No. 1 is tenuous. Arthur Smith is out in Atlanta and Ben Johnson could be leaving Detroit. If Johnson goes to Atlanta and the Falcons upgrade at QB, that could push Robinson back on top, they are that close. I would expect this duo to be battling with Breece Hall for the No. 1 spot for the next 12 months at least.

It's extremely rare for a running back McCaffrey's age to move up in Dynasty rankings over the course of a year but that is exactly what he did. Still, he'll turn 28 before he plays another regular season football game so he's certainly a sell if you aren't contending in 2024. And if you aren't contending in 2024 you're going to be holding your breath every time he touches the ball in the playoffs.

Achane is one of the hardest backs in Dynasty to value. He's just 22 years old and averaged 7.8 yards per carry while scoring 11 touchdowns on just 130 touches. The efficiency both highlights his upside and screams regression. What happens in the playoffs, and the offseason, will tell us more about whether the Dolphins think Achane can hold up as a feature back or not.

Speaking of feature backs, Williams definitely was one in 2023. He had 20-plus touches in eight of his last nine games and was the only running back other than Christian McCaffrey to average more than 20 PPR Fantasy points this season. He looks locked in as a top-15 redraft pick in 2024 and a top-10 Dynasty back unless something shocking happens in Los Angeles this offseason.

White finished fourth amongst running backs in receptions this season and he'll be hoping Baker Mayfield stays in Tampa to keep that target volume up. But it wasn't just about the catches, he also averaged 8.6 yards per reception and caught 91% of his targets. He leads the NFL with an 89.1% catch rate since he entered the league.

Here are my updated Dynasty running back rankings: