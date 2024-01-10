As I update my Dynasty rankings for 2024, I thought it would be fun to take a look at the top-five players in my Dynasty rankings who are in the playoffs. While we don't often look at playoff numbers when projecting future years, and they don't count towards career statistics, performance in these high profile island games certainly shapes perception. At wide receiver we start with No. 3, because the top two wide receivers in my rankings below, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, are done playing until Week 1 of 2024.

We should probably be taking Lamb more seriously as a potential top-two wide receiver in Dynasty and 2024 redraft. The 23.7 FPPG he scored in 2023 was better than any season Jefferson or Chase has posted and Lamb doesn't turn 25 until April. If he keeps that up during a long playoff run he may just find himself in that conversation.

St. Brown just keeps getting better. His targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns have increased each year despite the Lions continuing to add more competition for targets. This year he joined rarefied air, averaging more than 10 targets per game and more than nine yards per target. If you were to go searching for risk the only thing you might find is the potential departure of Ben Johnson, but I'm not even sure that would matter.

If St. Brown feels completely safe in terms of floor, Nacua is more complicated. Unprecedented, if you will. he just set both the rookie reception and receiving yardage record as a Round 5 pick. He also has a QB who is almost 36 years old, a head coach who has considered retirement recently. Oh yeah, did I mention he was a Round 5 pick? If there is a player in the top 12 of my rankings who looks silly a year from now I would bet on it being Nacua. But he also might be the best wide receiver in football by then.

Brown has totals 2,952 yards and 18 touchdowns since he joined the Eagles two years ago. He has a young QB who has already been locked up to a longterm deal. Brown feels as safe as St. Brown without quite as much upside. Brown is also approaching the age where his age is no longer a benefit in Dynasty, even if he's a ways away from it being a downside.

Now Hill is a player whose age is getting close to becoming a concern. He'll turn 30 in March, even if he did just set a career-high while leading the NFL in receiving yards. What's more, he has three years left on his contract and he's said this will be his last contract. If you're a contender, waiting until Hill turns 30 then making an offer for him is not the worst of ideas. I still expect him to be one of the best wide receivers in the league for the next couple of years.

Here are my updated Dynasty WR rankings: