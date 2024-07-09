There are few things better than drafting a player in the double-digit rounds of your Fantasy Football draft and then watching them turn into a full-time starter early in the season. It's one of the surest ways to make yourself a playoff contender and if you play in a league with friends it's a fast track to justifiable smack talk. Who can resist the urge to remind your opponent that they passed on the player 10 times which just put you over the top? Also, if the sleeper you draft plays the position of a stud blocking them on your roster, that cheap depth can be consolidated at the deadline for league winners for the playoffs.

Yep, no matter how you use them, sleepers are awesome. Here are 10 of my favorites that are availble after Round 10 as of early July:

CBS PPR ADP: 126.2 Overall, QB17

My rankings often change during the research and writing part of my job. That's exactly what happened with Goff when I was researching late-round QBs people could draft to stream Week 1. Goff opens the season at home in a revenge game against the Los Angeles Rams, and I expect I will be ranking him as a top-12 QB that week. After further evaluating Goff's schedule, I'm beginning to wonder if we should rank him as a top-12 QB all season.

The Lions have three games all season, at Green Bay, at Chicago, and at San Francisco, that are guaranteed to be played outdoors in the elements. In dome games last year he averaged 25 more passing yards per game and threw 24 touchdowns and four interceptions compared to a 5-to-4 ratio outdoors. Football seasons are very short, so splits over one year can be deceiving. In 2022 he averaged 30 more passing yards per game indoors and had a 24-to-4 TD-INT ratio. Over the last two seasons, he has averaged more than 24 Fantasy points per game indoors, where more than three-quarters of his games are likely to be in 2024. You may stream Goff Week 1 and most of 2024.

CBS PPR ADP: 129.55, QB17

I was fairly cautious about drafting Lawrence in 2023, and that turned out to be the right choice. So what changed? His price has fallen dramatically. Last year Lawrence was drafted as a surefire QB1, with top-five upside. This year he's being drafted as an afterthought, if he's being drafted at all. While the perception of Lawrence has changed plenty, I mostly view Lawrence the same I did last year, a borderline QB1.

The upside beyond that type of projection comes from the belief that Lawrence was rarely truly healthy last year and he was unlucky in the red zone. He had numerous passes either dropped in the end zone, or the receiver was unable to get two feet down. That's why his TD rate fell back down to 3.7% after he posted 4.3% in 2022. If Lawrence can stay healthy and have a normal TD season (4.5-5.0%) he can give you solid QB1 production in the 11th round. Knowing both Goff and Lawrence are available this late should give you the confidence to focus elsewhere early in the draft if your league mates are too eager to draft the elite QBs.

CBS PPR ADP: 225.67, QB27

As of now, Wilson is mostly being drafted in Superflex or two-QB leagues. I know it won't be popular, but I think that may be a mistake. While he was a terrible fit for Sean Payton's system, Wilson still threw 26 touchdown passes in 15 games. He's had a TD rate of 5.8% or better in six of his last seven seasons and nine of 12 seasons in his career. He also averaged 22.7 rushing yards per game and scored three times on the ground.

I don't expect Justin Fields to take the job from him as long as the Steelers are competitive and Mike Tomlin is pretty much always competitive. Also, Arthur Smith's QBs have run for 10 TDs over the past two seasons, showing he's not averse to using his QB on the ground in the red zone. Do not be surprised when Wilson not only holds on to the job, but outscores Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, and Matthew Stafford in the process.

CBS PPR ADP: 124.64, RB43

I do not have a strong feeling on the Seahawks' backfield. I think they're both pretty awesome and they're both being underdrafted. But Charbonnet is the only one available in Round 11 so he is the only one who makes this column. I believe there are multiple outs if you draft him.

First, when you have a pair of talented Round 2 running backs and a new coaching staff, there is always a chance that the one being drafted later wins the job. Then, there's the possibility that it could be a committee, with Charbonnet handling short yardage and third downs, two roles for which I like his skillset better than Walker's. Even if neither of those workvout, I wouldn't mind Charbonnet at this cost if he was just a backup running back who was one injury away from being a starter.

From Week 11 through Week 13 last year, Charbonnet averaged 19.7 touches 75.3 yards, and 13.2 PPR Fantasy points per game. If Walker misses time I would expect that kind of workload with better efficiency. Both he and Walker have the contingent upside of a top 12 running back.

CBS PPR ADP: 129.09, RB44

This one doesn't need as much explanation. We're looking at a running back with 4.3 speed who averaged 7.4 yards per carry in college and now he's in Mike McDaniel's system. The two backs ahead of him are 32-year-old Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane who struggled to stay healthy last year. An injury to one of those guys and Wright could become a boom/bust RB2 and injury to both and Wright could become a must-start RB1. These are the types of players you should be drafting in the double-digit rounds.

CBS PPR ADP: 151.91, RB52

Depending on who you ask, McLaughlin may be Sean Payton's favorite running back heading into camp and Javonte Williams or Samaje Perine may be on their way out. Even if you don't believe all of that, believe that Payton's system is friendly enough to running backs that there is room for more than one contributor in this backfield. Last year the team ranked number six in total running back opportunities (506) and number one with a 32% running back target rate. McLaughlin's 5.4 yards per carry was nearly a full yard better than anyone else on the team.

CBS PPR ADP: 141.18, WR56

The race to be Josh Allen's number one target appears to be wide open with Samuel battling Khalil Shakir, rookie Keon Coleman, and tight end Dalton Kincaid. Samuel's biggest edge may be his relationship with Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady, who coached Samuel in Carolina. That year, Samuel totaled 1,051 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 15 games on 97 targets and 41 rush attempts. That work in the running game is probably somewhat necessary for him to be a Fantasy starter, but he does have at least 19 carries in three different seasons. He's also earned more than 90 targets in a season multiple times playing with D.J. Moore or Terry McLaurin, and there's no one of that caliber on this roster.

CBS PPR ADP: 156.1, WR65

Most people, myself included, expect the Chargers to trend more run-heavy with Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman taking over. But the team still has Justin Herbert, so even 500 pass attempts could make multiple pass catchers Fantasy relevant. Considering they jettisoned Austin Ekeler and Hayden Hurst looks like their top pass-catching tight end, those pass catchers will probably be wide receivers. If you look at ADP, rookie Ladd McConkey is everyone's favorite, and second-year player Quentin Johnston is the consensus favorite sleeper. While those guys may have the upside and draft capital, Josh Palmer has the experience with Justin Herbert.

Palmer played three games last year without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and caught 17 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown, averaging 13.9 PPR Fantasy points per game. In 2022, the duo missed two games and Palmer caught 11 passes for 150 yards and averaged 13 PPR FPPG. I project him to lead the team in targets in Week 1 and even once McConkey gets acclimated, I believe Palmer could be a valuable Fantasy asset.

CBS PPR ADP: 161, WR69

This summer, Douglas has reportedly been the Patriots' best wide receiver, though Kendrick Bourne has not been a participant. This tracks because last year Bourne was the team's top wideout before he got hurt, and then Douglas led the team with seven targets per game the rest of the way. This is not a team that we project to be all that competitive, so even if the soon-to-be 29-year-old Bourne starts the season ahead of Douglas we don't think it will last long. Of course, he'll also have to hold off rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. The nice thing is, that all of the Patriots wide receivers qualify as sleepers with their ADPs, just pick your favorite.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

CBS PPR ADP: 148.09, TE18

Freiermuth is in some ways the opposite of Lawrence, in some ways the same. Unlike with Lawrence, I was high on Freiermuth, calling him a breakout, and dead wrong about that. Like with Lawrence, I was mostly unmoved by the result, while the rest of the industry moved away from him. With the addition of Russell Wilson and the loss of Diontae Johnson, I am ready to be hurt again. Maybe the strangest part is that I'm actually a little bit excited about Arthur Smith, at least relative to where the Steelers have been.

Last year Smith's Falcons actually threw more passes than the Steelers, and Wilson is arguably the best quarterback Smith has ever had. Smith's teams have also been tight-end-centric, leading the NFL with a 34% tight end target share last year. So for me, a quarterback and OC upgrade, along with the loss of a major target earner, mean Freiermuth has a great chance of being a top-12 tight end, but you wouldn't know that by his cost.