Finishing 9-8 two seasons in a row, the Jaguars will attempt to crack double-digit wins this season to return to the playoffs. The road will only be tougher with upgrades at quarterback throughout the AFC South. With the likes of C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis serving as perennial roadblocks in the division, the Jaguars will have to continue surrounding Trevor Lawrence with playmakers to remain relevant.

Below the CBS Sports Fantasy staff will take a look into the Jaguars' entire team outlook including changes to the top of the depth chart that matter for Fantasy, a burning question for Fantasy Football managers that needs to be answered, a review of their draft class, strength of schedule, and individual player outlooks for all of the notable Jaguars players who may end up on your Fantasy rosters.

Jaguars 2024 lineup changes

Burning question: Can Trevor Lawrence cut down on mistakes?

Lawrence threw 14 interceptions and lost seven fumbles over 16 games last season, resulting in 21 total turnovers, the most in the NFL for 2023. Moreover, since 1978, only 11 quarterbacks have had more turnovers than Lawrence in their first three seasons. To improve, the Jaguars offense must reduce turnovers significantly. Lawrence exited four games due to injuries in 2023, prompting concerns about the Jaguars' offensive line. Left tackle Cam Robinson missed eight games due to suspension and injuries, exacerbating the team's struggles in communication and short-yardage situations. For an improved offensive line performance this season, the Jaguars need Robinson to be available consistently. The Jaguars didn't do much at all in the offseason to improve their offensive line, which means the onus will be on Lawrence to do a better job of protecting the ball in 2024.

2024 NFL Draft class

Jaguars 2024 schedule

Jaguars 2024 player outlooks



By Dan Schneier and CBS Fantasy staff

QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence was a colossal disappointment in Fantasy leagues in 2023 and never made the leap into the consistent QB1 range. The addition of Calvin Ridley wasn't enough to help Lawrence take the jump and he instead finished with just the 16th-most Fantasy points per game. The good news is that you can now get Lawrence at a massive discount as he is coming off the board in the QB2 range. The Jaguars have since upgraded the offensive line around him, added Gabe Davis in free agency, and used their first-round draft pick on WR Brian Thomas. Lawrence is one of the highest-upside QB2s you can grab in drafts and an excellent option for those drafters who like to wait at QB.

QB Mac Jones

Jones joined the Jaguars in the offseason, where he'll be the backup to Trevor Lawrence. Jones can be left on the waiver wire in all leagues for as long as Lawrence stays healthy. In the event of an injury, Jones would likely only be worth starting in leagues where you can start two quarterbacks, though it's possible he'd fare better in this situation than he did in New England.

RB Travis Etienne

It was a tale of two seasons for Etienne. In the first half of the season, Etienne challenged for RB1 overall and averaged 106.2 yards per game and over 22 touches. After the Jaguars' Week 9 bye week, Etienne had just one RB1 (top 12) and he finished outside the RB2 range (top 24) in five of his last nine games with just four total touchdowns scored. There is early talk of Tank Bigsby taking a mental leap in OTAs. If Bigsby cuts into Etienne's workload, it will be difficult for Etienne to return value at his current ADP. Etienne is coming off the board early in the third round of Fantasy drafts.

RB Tank Bigsby

There was early talk of Bigsby earning a significant role as the No. 2 option behind Travis Etienne as a rookie but he was ultimately surpassed on the depth chart by D'Ernest Johnson. Bigsby has gotten more work with the first-team offense in early OTAs and if he has taken the leap, he projects as an interesting late-round option with upside in standard scoring formats as a preferred red-zone option. Consider him with a late-round pick in all formats.

RB Keilan Robinson

The Jaguars used a fifth-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Robinson but he is unlikely to carve out a significant role in Year 1 and not worth rostering in redraft Fantasy leagues. At just 5-foot-8 and 191 pounds, Robinson had a limited impact as a running back at Texas, but he has the traits to be a problem for would-be tacklers in space that could allow him to carve out work in the passing game. Where Robinson's biggest impact could come -- and the reason the Jaguars likely spent a draft pick on him in the first place -- is on special teams with the new kickoff return rules. Robinson has shown explosive ability over 38 kick returns in his last two seasons with Texas, and he should be on the radar for any leagues that incorporate return yardage.

WR Christian Kirk

Kirk has an opportunity to run away with the Jaguars' WR1 role in 2024 after playing second fiddle to Calvin Ridley at times in 2023. Before his injury, Kirk was the WR19 in Fantasy points per game and that number should rise with an increase in target share. He'll have to compete with Bills castoff Gabe Davis and rookie Brian Thomas for targets, but Kirk is the only receiver of the three with a built-in rapport with QB Trevor Lawrence. Kirk also occupies the coveted slot role in Doug Pederson's offense. Kirk makes for an excellent target in the Rounds 5-6 range of your drafts.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas is a bit of a raw prospect after breaking out late in his LSU career in a Brian Kelly offense that asked him to mainly run two routes. He will have to develop his route tree, but his size-speed combination is undeniable and there's an opportunity for him to immediately be a mismatch the Jaguars can't help but utilize in the red zone and down the field. Thomas is one of the highest-upside picks you can make in the Rounds 9-10 range of your Fantasy drafts, and he should enter consideration in the back half of Round 1 in Dynasty rookie-only drafts.

WR Gabe Davis

Davis left the Bills and joined the Jaguars this offseason. We expect Christian Kirk and Evan Engram to lead Jacksonville in targets, while Davis will battle Brian Thomas Jr. for targets on the outside. If Davis emerges as Trevor Lawrence's favorite downfield option then it is possible Davis can re-emerge as the boom-or-bust WR3 he's been in Buffalo. For now, we're not drafting Davis before Round 13 in most standard redraft leagues. He does have more appeal in Best Ball leagues, especially if you drafted Lawrence earlier as your quarterback. Davis is still worthy of a roster spot in most Dynasty leagues due to his big-play ability and the fact that he's still just 25 years old.

WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay signed with Jacksonville this offseason, and he's expected to play a prominent role on special teams with the Jaguars. He's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in leagues where you get points for return yardage. The 26-year-old averaged 24.8 yards per kick return during his career in Baltimore and also scored two touchdowns, and he could be an asset with the new kickoff rules for 2024. That said, Duvernay has never averaged more than 7.9 PPR points per game during his four seasons with the Ravens and is limited in his potential as a receiver.

TE Evan Engram

Engram set a new career high with 114 receptions in 2023 as the Jaguars were dealt a blow on the injury front when Christian Kirk went down. This led to Engram finishing as the TE2 overall and a borderline weekly winner in PPR leagues. The Jaguars offense is expected to take a more vertical approach in 2024 with an improved offensive line plus the additions of Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas at WR. The return of Kirk should also eat into Engram's role. Engram's target share should dip, but this is already accounted for in his ADP. Engram can be had in the Rounds 9-10 range of your drafts and will likely return value at that price even if his receptions take a step back.

K Cam Little

The Jaguars selected Cam Little in the sixth round of this year's draft, and he comes into the league with an 82.8% success rate on field goals in three years as Arkansas' kicker, good for the seventh-best career mark in the SEC since 1956. He also made four of his five attempts from 50-plus last year, so the potential is there for him to emerge as a scoring weapon for Jacksonville. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the team brought it competition in camp, and Little is not worth targeting on Draft Day.

Jaguars DST

The Jaguars scored the 17th-most Fantasy points per game in 2023. They return Josh Allen and are hoping for a leap from former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker in hopes of topping the 40 sacks they racked up in 2023. However, with question marks in the secondary, the Jaguars have issues that could hold them back from joining the elite ranks in 2024. There are better DSTs to invest in on Draft Day.