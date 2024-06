Barner figures to compete for playing time this preseason with the Seahawks. A one-year starter at Michigan, Barner has good acceleration and jumping skills to assimilate into a pro-style offense. His issue is that he's blocked for playing time by Noah Fant and is in an offense that seems tailored to wide receivers, not so much tight ends. Barner is barely on the Dynasty radar as a late-round pick in rookie-only drafts.