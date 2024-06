Lazard seemed to fall out of favor with the Jets in 2023, earning just 49 targets in 14 games, and catching less than half of him. The last gasp of hope is that his friend Aaron Rodgers is coming back from his torn Achilles and it's believed Rodgers is a big part of the reasons Lazard is in New York. For now, we're leaving Lazard undrafted in all but the very deepest of leagues, but keep your ears open in training camp. If Rodgers starts talking Lazard up again, we may have to reconsider.