Dalton started just one game in 2023 for the Panthers and he finished as the QB7 overall that week with 362 passing yards and two touchdowns. Dalton's production came on 58 passing attempts, but garbage time stats count just the same in Fantasy Football. The Panthers have doubled down on their investment in Bryce Young as they should, so Dalton is off the Fantasy radar, but he would be a sneaky QB2 in two-QB and Superflex leagues should he see playing time in 2024.