Grupe finished as the ninth-best kicker in 2023 in large part to his 14 field goals of more than 40 yards. If the Saints continue to fit a similar profile to 2023 in the 2024 season with a strong defense and Derek Carr as the starting quarterback, Grupe will once again push to finish inside the top 10 at the kicker position. He is a fine kicker to grab at the end of your drafts to start.