The Buccaneers were a fringe DST in 2023 scoring the 13th-most Fantasy points per game. With one of the best young safeties in the NFL (Antonie Winfield), Tampa is a solid bet to rack up interceptions but they scored just one defensive and special teams touchdown combined in 2023. In 2024, they are once again a fringe DST better used as a streaming DST than drafted to be your DST1.