Akers remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if a team gives him the chance to resurrect his NFL career. Once the starting running back for the Rams, Akers ended 2023 with the Vikings on injured reserve after he suffered the second Achilles tear of his career in November. Even if he does sign with a team this season, it's doubtful he'll be healthy enough to make a significant contribution. Akers should not be drafted in the majority of Fantasy leagues.