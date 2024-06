Dicker, the kicker for the Chargers, is in contention for being a starting Fantasy option right away. He finished 12th among placekickers last season on the strength of making 31 of 33 field goals and owning a 100% rate on 35 extra points. The Bolts figure to be conservative offensively, setting up Dicker for even more opportunities this year. It helps that easier matchups for the offense are at the front of the schedule, making Dicker worthy of a final-round pick.