Bradley, an undrafted free agent, will compete for a roster spot with the Raiders this preseason. A two-year starter at South Alabama, Bradley completed over 65% of his throws for over 5,000 yards and 47 passing touchdowns in 24 games. He's got a solid arm and could eventually compete for meaningful reps someday, but because it's unlikely he'll ever be a regular starter, it's OK for Fantasy managers to pass on him in Dynasty leagues.