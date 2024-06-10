Jones isn't expected to have a prominent role on offense with the Bengals this season, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Cincinnati has a loaded receiving corps with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Jermaine Burton, Andrei Iosivas and Trenton Irwin, and Jones has a lot to prove before Fantasy managers can trust him. As a rookie in 2023, Jones averaged just 1.3 PPR points per game, but he could have a role in the return game. He had 23 punt returns for 248 yards and a touchdown, and that is likely his best asset to the Bengals this year.