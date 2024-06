Okonkwo was a trendy sleeper pick last summer but ultimately disappointed, scoring just one touchdown and seeing his yards per route run plummet from 2.61 in 2022 to 1.31 in 2023. He scored just the 29th-most Fantasy points per game at the TE position. In 2024, Okonkwo could be a post-hype sleeper if the offense takes a step forward in Will Levis' second season. However, he has more target competition after the team signed Calvin Ridley. There are better TEs to invest in on draft day.