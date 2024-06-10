Evans will compete for a role in Cincinnati's offense this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. He's not worth drafting in most formats. The Bengals have Zack Moss, Chase Brown and Trayveon Williams ahead of Evans on the depth chart, and it will likely take multiple injuries for Evans to get significant playing time. In three seasons in Cincinnati, Evans has never averaged more than 3.6 PPR points per game. Now, with Joe Mixon gone, there could be a bigger role for Evans, but we need to see it first. At best, Evans could be a waiver-wire addition during the season.