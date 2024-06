Godwin took some time to round into form as he made his return from ACL surgery, but he found his stride at the end of the season with a WR11 and WR13 finish overall in two of his last four games. Godwin's role in 2023 was high volume, low average depth of target, and minimal impact in the red zone. Assuming he will see some positive regression in the TD department, Godwin makes for an excellent draft day target in the Round 6-7 range, specifically in PPR formats.