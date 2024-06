Edwards-Helaire stayed with the Chiefs this offseason and figures to be a complementary back behind Isiah Pacheco on the depth chart. Perhaps he takes over the role left behind by Jerick McKinnon, but he'll have to compete for it this preseason. At best, Edwards-Helaire is a modest handcuff for Pacheco, and not a necessary one. Expect Edwards-Helaire to get swiped with a late-round pick, if at all.