The Rams added Parkinson in free agency this offseason, a curious move considering he was rarely a full-time player for the Seahawks through his first four NFL seasons. The reality is that Parkinson is not just a capable blocker but also an underrated target in the passing game with quickness rarely seen from guys 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds. There probably isn't much room for Parkinson to have more than a nominal role in the offense, but he is a talented player who could be schemed open against smaller defenders (which is basically everybody). He's worth a final-round flier in TE-premium leagues.