Heyward is a reserve tight end for the Steelers behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, and Heyward has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. While the tight ends in Pittsburgh should see a boost in value under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Heyward has a lot to prove before Fantasy managers can trust him. However, if he starts off the season playing well, then add Heyward off the waiver wire during the year.