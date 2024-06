Johnson followed coach Jim Harbaugh from Michigan to Los Angeles, and it's there he'll compete for playing time this preseason. For the Wolverines, Johnson scored 14 touchdowns over five seasons (61 games). He's a bigger receiver (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) with decent speed and agility but didn't show reliable hands in college and needs to work on polishing his game before making an impact in the NFL. At best, Johnson is a late-round flier in deep Dynasty rookie-only drafts.