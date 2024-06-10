The Cowboys lost Quinn, but they still have Micah Parsons, and we're still drafting them as a top three DST in Fantasy Football. That means you should be thrilled to land them in the final three rounds of your Fantasy draft. While the Cowboys had an offseason devoid of big additions, it could be argued that's just fine on this side of the ball. After all, the 2023 Cowboys led all defenses in Fantasy points, and were top five in both points and yards allowed. This should be one of the most exciting, and highest scoring defenses in Fantasy Football.