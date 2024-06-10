Swift joined the Bears in the offseason, where we expect he'll be the 1A in a committee approach. In a full PPR league, Swift should be drafted no earlier than Round 6, and he can go a round earlier in non-PPR. Swift's 229 carries last year were a career-high and slightly more than we are projecting for 2024. The less clear question is what his role will be in the passing game. Shane Waldron's offenses haven't generally featured running backs catching the ball. Add in a rookie quarterback and three high-end wide receivers and Swift may struggle to reach 40 grabs. You will feel a lot better about him if he's your flex rather than your RB2.