Washington should be the No. 2 tight end for the Steelers this season behind Pat Freiermuth, but Washington is more of a blocker than a receiver. Washington is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2023 as a rookie, Washington caught just seven of 10 targets for 61 yards, but his role could expand under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. If Washington starts out the season playing well then add him off the waiver wire, but first let him prove himself early in the year.