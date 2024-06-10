Montgomery might be taking more of a backseat to Jahmyr Gibbs this season based on what general manager Brad Holmes said in May, but Montgomery remains a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues. He's worth drafting as early as Round 6 in most formats. Holmes said that Gibbs should "see more of the load" this season, which could come at the expense of Montgomery, who out-carried Gibbs 219-182 in 2023. Still, we see Montgomery getting close to 200 total touches (he had 16 receptions on 24 targets), and Montgomery will continue to be a factor in the end zone. He scored 13 rushing touchdowns last season, and the Lions will continue to give Montgomery chances to score. He's better in non- and half-PPR leagues than PPR, but Montgomery is still a quality No. 2 Fantasy option in all formats.