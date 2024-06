As long as Dalton Kincaid stays healthy, we expect Knox to be an afterthought in Fantasy Football this season. As such, we're not rostering him in the majority of Fantasy leagues. But Knox does have 17 touchdowns in his last 42 games and is a favorite of Allen's, and the Bills are short on experienced pass catchers. It's possible Knox is a thorn in Kincaid's side in the red zone, if nothing more. If Kincaid misses time, be ready to pounce on Knox as one of the best weekly streamers, maybe more.