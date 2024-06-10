Henry turned the page on his Titans career by joining a Ravens offense that made Gus Edwards a Fantasy stalwart. Henry will immediately have double-digit touchdown upside with the Ravens and could ultimately end up challenging Christian McCaffrey for the league lead in TDs. He won't improve his receptions with Lamar Jackson, but Henry has aged well. Despite now playing on the wrong side of 30, his advanced metrics have held up. Henry is a late-second or early-third-round draft pick and his touchdown upside should keep him in the RB1 range all season.