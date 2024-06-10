Duvernay signed with Jacksonville this offseason, and he's expected to play a prominent role on special teams with the Jaguars. He's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in leagues where you get points for return yardage. The 26-year-old averaged 24.8 yards per kick return during his career in Baltimore and also scored two touchdowns, and he could be an asset with the new kickoff rules for 2024. That said, Duvernay has never averaged more than 7.9 PPR points per game during his four seasons with the Ravens and is limited in his potential as a receiver.