Thompson-Robinson will likely be the No. 4 quarterback for the Browns this season if he plays at all, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Cleveland has Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley ahead of Thompson-Robinson, and he is trying to come back from a hip injury suffered last season. Thompson-Robinson was on the road to recovery at time of publication, but even if he's ready for Week 1, it's unlikely we'll see Thompson-Robinson play much this year. At best, add Thompson-Robinson off the waiver if he ever gets the chance to start for the Browns in 2024.