Lock will serve as the Giants' backup plan at quarterback in 2024. If Daniel Jones isn't ready to start the season, or if Jones struggles at any point during the season, Lock will get on the field. He started two games for the Seahawks last year and didn't have good Fantasy numbers in either despite averaging 32 pass attempts and a 68.8% completion rate. It'll be tough to trust Lock in Fantasy lineups if or when he does play, which is why he's unlikely to get drafted outside of the deepest two-QB leagues.