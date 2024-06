Hopkins is the starting kicker for the Browns, and he should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option. He's worth drafting with a last-round pick in all leagues. Hopkins had a solid season in 2023 with 33 made field goals on 36 attempts, including going 8-of-8 on kicks from 50-plus yards. And he made 24-of-26 PATs. The Browns offense should give Hopkins plenty of chances to score, and he should have the chance for another quality campaign in 2024.