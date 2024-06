Pineiro scored the 27th-most Fantasy points per game in 2023 and although the Panthers have revamped their offense to build around Bryce Young, it remains an unproven unit that could still finish near the bottom of the NFL in points scored. Pineiro is not worth rostering in Fantasy leagues. Pineiro made just 12 field goals of 40 yards or longer in 2023 and didn't finish inside the top 15 overall in field goal percentage.