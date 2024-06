Bailey, formerly of TCU, has the look of a passing-downs back that the Chiefs might want to hold onto. He'll compete for a roster spot this preseason after racking up nearly 1,400 total yards and nine total touchdowns in 2023. If he can develop a little more patience as a runner then he'll have a chance to at least be part of the team, if not eventually earn a part-time role. Only Dynasty leaguers should consider Bailey with a late-round pick.