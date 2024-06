Demercado should compete to serve as a third-down back for the Cardinals this preseason. That would be the same role he had last year when he averaged 4.6 PPR points per game in the 11 he played alongside James Conner. With rookie Trey Benson being added to the mix, Demercado's chances to earn a lot of touches in games Conner misses have become slim. Fantasy managers shouldn't bother adding him to rosters.