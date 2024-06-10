Gray will be competing for touches with Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy in New York this year. Our expectation is that Singletary will handle early downs with Tracy making an impact on passing downs, so we aren't advising drafting Gray in most redraft leagues at this time. It is worth noting that Gray did have a better rushing profile entering the NFL than Tracy, with 1,366 rushing yards and 11 TDs in his final season at Oklahoma. He also caught 99 passes in four years of college, so he's no slouch there either. But he was also very underwhelming in limited action as a rookie and fifth round picks don't get that many chances. For now, we're only rostering Gray in very deep leagues. That could change with some positive camp reports.