McPherson should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy kicker coming into the season, and he's worth drafting with a last-round selection in all leagues. He's averaged at least 8.2 Fantasy points per game in every season of his career, and the Bengals offense should once again put him in situations to succeed, especially if everyone is healthy. McPherson also has one of the strongest legs in the NFL with 21 made field goals of 50-plus yards in three seasons.