The Cardinals made it a point to hang on to Dortch this offseason, so expect him to compete for a role in the offense this preseason. He four games in his final seven with at least 11 PPR points, which isn't awful if you view him as a bench fill-in player. The problem is expecting Dortch to replicate that role now that Marvin Harrison Jr. is part of the Arizona offense. It's for the best that Dortch doesn't get picked in redraft leagues; expect to find him on the waiver wire during the season.