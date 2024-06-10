Bryant signed with the Raiders this offseason, but he's not expected to have a prominent role with his new team. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Las Vegas has two tight ends likely ahead of Bryant on the depth chart in rookie Brock Bowers and second-year Michael Mayer. The Raiders also have Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers seeking targets, and Bryant has never been a quality Fantasy option in four seasons with the Browns, averaging 4.1 PPR points per game or less in each year. At best, you can add Bryant off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.