Hooker will be the No. 2 quarterback in Detroit this season behind Jared Goff, but Hooker has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Hooker did not appear in a game in his rookie season in 2023, and Goff appeared in every game for the Lions last year. Unless Goff gets hurt, don't expect Hooker to contribute much this season. At best, you can add Hooker off waivers during the year.