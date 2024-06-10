It would be hard to find a more crowded situation for Davis to land in Fantasy Football. He's clearly behind Breece Hall and he likely opens camp behind Israel Abanikanda and Braelon Allen as well. Davis has good size and acceptable athleticism, but he has a lot to prove in the NFL after playing his college ball at South Dakota State. He has the potential to be a big third-down back or a goal line back but it's hard to imagine the Jets taking Hall off the field to put Davis in either role. You can ignore Davis in redraft and shallow Dynasty leagues. In deeper Dynasty leagues with taxi squads, Davis is worthy of a Round 4 or later pick.