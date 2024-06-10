On any other team, Likely would be a star tight end. But unfortunately, Likely plays in Baltimore, and he's the second-best tight end on his team behind Mark Andrews. As a result, Likely is only worth a late-round flier in the majority of leagues. In 2023, with Andrews missing the final six games of the regular season with an ankle injury, Likely stepped up and scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of five games, including three outings with at least 18 PPR points. Now, the hope for Likely this season is he did enough to earn more targets, even in a secondary role, with Baltimore employing more two tight-end sets. But even if that happens it's hard to count on Likely being a consistent Fantasy option. There's plenty of upside for Likely if given a bigger role with Andrews healthy, but most likely Likely won't do much if Andrews is 100 percent all season. Likely is someone to monitor in training camp to see how the Ravens use him.