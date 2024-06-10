Dobbins signed with the Chargers this offseason, and he's expected to compete with Gus Edwards and Kimani Vidal for touches this year. Dobbins is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Dobbins is coming off a torn Achilles suffered in Week 1 last year, and he's expected to be healthy heading into training camp. That said, we know Dobbins has struggled with injuries his entire career. Since being drafted in the second round by the Ravens in 2020, Dobbins has missed 43 games due to various injuries, including a torn ACL, torn LCL and a torn Achilles tendon. If healthy, Dobbins could be a surprise Fantasy option in the Chargers' run-based offense. Edwards will likely be the starter, and Vidal could have a role in his rookie campaign. But Dobbins might have the most upside of the trio, and he's worth keeping an eye on during training camp.