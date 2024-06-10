Cowing will compete for playing time with the 49ers this preseason. For two years at Arizona and a year at Texas-El Paso, Cowing tied or led his teams in receptions with over 1,000 yards in two of the seasons and at least seven touchdowns in each. Cowing is a fast but small receiver with good route-running skills, but as his college career went on, his average depth of target slid. He's also 23 years old, so the clock's ticking on his career. Unless there's some serious buzz this preseason, Cowing figures to be selected exclusively in rookie-only drafts with a pick in Round 3 or later.