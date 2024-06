The Jaguars scored the 17th-most Fantasy points per game in 2023. They return Josh Allen and are hoping for a leap from former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker in hopes of topping the 40 sacks they racked up in 2023. However, with question marks in the secondary, the Jaguars have issues that could hold them back from joining the elite ranks in 2024. There are better DSTs to invest in on Draft Day.