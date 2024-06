Meyers sneakily averaged 13.8 PPR points per game in 2023, beating his 12.9 average from 2022. It'll be tough to count on him to do that well again in 2024 not only because of the Raiders' middling QB battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, but because the team added rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who is likely to take targets away from everyone in the offense not named Davante Adams. Meyers is worth drafting as a bench receiver, but not with a pick before Round 10.