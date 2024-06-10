Nailor will compete for a role in Minnesota's receiving corps, but he has minimal Fantasy value this season. Nailor is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. He appeared in six games in 2023, but he only scored 5.9 PPR points for the season. And in his two-year career, Nailor has just 38.8 combined PPR points. Nailor will open the season behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield on the depth chart, if he makes the final roster. At best, you can add Nailor off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.