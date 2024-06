Myers has finished in the top six among kickers in Fantasy points per game in each of the past two seasons. Seattle's offense has provided him with plenty of field-goal tries, including 42 last year to lead the NFL. Seattle's new playcaller figures to be more aggressive than the prior playcaller was, which could lead to fewer attempts for Myers. That's not enough to consider him an unworthy Fantasy starter to begin the season, however. You can take him with one of your last two picks.