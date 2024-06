Wilson only saw double-digit touches once in 2023 and we don't expect that to change in 2024. He'll be battling Jaylen Wright, Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks for the RB3 role in Miami and his best chance for Fantasy relevance might be to lose that battle, get cut and find a job with less competition. Barring multiple injuries we do not expect Wilson to be a factor in Fantasy Football in 2024 and we would only advise holding him in deep leagues with more than 20-man rosters.