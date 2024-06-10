Ruckert and Tyler Conklin will compete for the TE1 role in camp this year. The winner of that competition will be a mid-range TE2, with low-end TE1 upside. Conklin is the incumbent and has earned exactly 87 targets in three straight seasons. If he reaches that number again, and Aaron Rodgers is his old self, that might be enough to make Conklin relevant on a weekly basis. But Conklin must hold off Ruckert, who was drafted by the Jets in Round 3 in 2022 and is just entering his age-24 season. For now you can leave these guys on the waiver wire in normal-sized leagues, and stash them in deeper leagues or tight-end premium. If one of them emerges as a clear TE1 in September be ready to pounce on the waiver wire.